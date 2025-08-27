Information Secretary, PIO Grieved Over Demise Of Aamir Mahmood
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan, and Principal Information Officer Mobashir Hassan have expressed condolences on the passing of former Secretary General of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) Aamir Mahmood.
They sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.
The Federal Secretary, who was saddened by the news of Aamir Mahmood's demise, acknowledged his invaluable services for the promotion of journalism. The PIO stated that the deceased's services will always be remembered.
