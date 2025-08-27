Govt’s Dialogue Offer Reflects Democratic Spirit: Rana Sanaullah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the government’s offer to opposition for dialogue reflects a democratic attitude and political approach.
Talking to a private news channel, he said whether the opposition choose to talk or not, the government would continue to fulfill all constitutional and legal requirements.
He added that, for PTI, assemblies were legitimate only when they were in power and they opt to dissolve assemblies or boycott the system when out of the government.
Rana Sanaullah said such behavior did not not warrant a change in the government’s democratic stance.
He regretted that politics had increasingly seen the rise of individuals who did not believe in democratic values,
rule of law.
PTI did not believe on political dialogue or collective political engagement, and instead adopted a negative approach, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan unveils 'Women’s Economic Empowerment Endowment Fund'2 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam orders acceleration of rescue, relief operations in flood-hit areas2 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori terms abrupt release of heavy flood flows to Pakistan as Indian water terrorism2 minutes ago
-
All institutions on alert for flood rescue and relief efforts: Musadik Malik2 minutes ago
-
Govt’s dialogue offer reflects democratic spirit: Rana Sanaullah2 minutes ago
-
Govt intensifies flood relief, rehabilitation: Khawaja Asif12 minutes ago
-
Information Secretary, PIO grieved over demise of Aamir Mahmood12 minutes ago
-
Senator Qadir congratulates Muslim Ummah on occasion of Rabi-ul-Awwal12 minutes ago
-
Entire Ummah responsible to spread Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) message world over: Yousaf22 minutes ago
-
PIA's full-scale emergency exercise aims to tackle any kind of disaster: Governor22 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi highlights role of young artists in preserving cultural heritage at PNCA exhibition22 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates IBCC‘s Customer Care Desk22 minutes ago