Govt’s dialogue offer reflects democratic spirit: Rana Sanaullah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the government’s offer to opposition for dialogue reflects a democratic attitude and political approach.

Talking to a private news channel, he said whether the opposition choose to talk or not, the government would continue to fulfill all constitutional and legal requirements.

He added that, for PTI, assemblies were legitimate only when they were in power and they opt to dissolve assemblies or boycott the system when out of the government.

Rana Sanaullah said such behavior did not not warrant a change in the government’s democratic stance.

He regretted that politics had increasingly seen the rise of individuals who did not believe in democratic values,

rule of law.

PTI did not believe on political dialogue or collective political engagement, and instead adopted a negative approach, he added.