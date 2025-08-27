QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel on Wednesday said a full-scale emergency exercise of PIA was aimed to thwart any kind of emergency.

He said this while addressing the participants of the emergency response ceremony organized by Pakistan Airport Authority (PIA).

Several important persons including Air Commodore Bilal Ahmed Mir, Advisors to Chief Minister Naseem-ur-Rehman, Rubaba Buledi and Quetta International Airport Manager Waheed Abbasi were present on the occasion.

The governor said the emergencies did not give any warning before coming, so the institutions must be ready to cope with any emergency like situation.

He said security of airports was not the job of just one department but was a shared responsibility, adding, advance preparations were important to give a sense of security to passengers.

He said the tireless efforts of all the relevant agencies in making this mock exercise a success were commendable. By increasing joint efforts and strong linkages between the relevant agencies, Quetta International Airport would be made safer and more efficient, he added.

Later, the governor inspected the full-scale emergency exercise and appreciated the officials of all the relevant agencies who participated.