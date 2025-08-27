All Institutions On Alert For Flood Rescue And Relief Efforts: Musadik Malik
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change, Dr Musadik Malik said on Wednesday that the government is utilizing all available resources for relief efforts of flood-affected areas.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the federal government along with Punjab government and authorities were closely monitoring the evolving flood situation.
He said that regular updates being shared through the NDMA to provincial disaster management authorities in across province and with Sindh government.
“All relevant institutions remain active, alert, and engaged in rescue and disaster management efforts,” he said.He said the Prime Minister and the Punjab Chief Minister are holding continuous meetings to oversee the situation.
Responding to a question, he said an assessment of Qadirabad was carried out, after which an essential breach was made in the morning.
Engineers have since determined that no further breach is currently required as the water flow has relatively decreased, he added.
