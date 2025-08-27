Open Menu

All Institutions On Alert For Flood Rescue And Relief Efforts: Musadik Malik

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 11:30 PM

All institutions on alert for flood rescue and relief efforts: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change, Dr Musadik Malik said on Wednesday that the government is utilizing all available resources for relief efforts of flood-affected areas.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the federal government along with Punjab government and authorities were closely monitoring the evolving flood situation.

He said that regular updates being shared through the NDMA to provincial disaster management authorities in across province and with Sindh government.

“All relevant institutions remain active, alert, and engaged in rescue and disaster management efforts,” he said.He said the Prime Minister and the Punjab Chief Minister are holding continuous meetings to oversee the situation.

Responding to a question, he said an assessment of Qadirabad was carried out, after which an essential breach was made in the morning.

Engineers have since determined that no further breach is currently required as the water flow has relatively decreased, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

3 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan