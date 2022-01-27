Ban extended on mining in limits of River Swat

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under section 144 has extended ban on illegal mining in the limits of River Swat, said an official statement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under section 144 has extended ban on illegal mining in the limits of River Swat, said an official statement.

The ban that was extended to 60 days aimed to protect endangered aquatic life in River Swat due to illegal mining.

Reasons behind the decision also include damages caused to protective embankments, bridges and public property near River Swat due to illegal mining and excavation.

Moreover, illegal excavation and mining may create floods in coming monsoon season besides increasing chances of malaria and dengue spread, said the statement.