Ban extended on sale, purchase of Shamilat, public land

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat under Section 144 has extended the ban on sale, purchase and construction on government and Shamilat land situated in the limits of the district.

According to the official statement issued on Thursday, the ban on sale, purchase and construction of Shamilat and government land in Tooie and Algadda areas of Kohat has been extended for a period of sixty days.

The decision to this effect has been taken keeping in view public interest and officials of Revenue Department have been assigned to take action against violators.