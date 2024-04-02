Open Menu

Ban Imposed On Manufacturing / Selling Of Kites For Two Months

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Ban imposed on manufacturing / selling of kites for two months

The Commissioner, Karachi Division has under Section 144 (6) Cr PC imposed complete ban on manufacturing / selling of kites, sharp Maanjha, metallic wire and nylon cord as well as flying of kites within the territorial limits of Karachi Division for a period of two months from March 30 to May 29, 2024

The Station House Officers (SHOs) of concerned Police Stations are authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr. PC.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) of concerned Police Stations are authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr. PC.

