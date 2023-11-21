Open Menu

Bangash Emphasizes Development, Teamwork At Driver Association Oath-taking Ceremony

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Bangash emphasizes development, teamwork at Driver Association oath-taking ceremony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) In an oath-taking ceremony held at the Civil Secretariat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, Caretaker Minister for Finance, Goods, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Ahmed Rasool Bangash underscored the importance of development and economic stability for the province.

The participation of prominent figures including Minister for Planning and Development Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah, Minister for Local Government Engineer Aamir Durrani, President of the Driver Association Sher Zaman Mehsud, General Secretary Sardar Ali, and Chairman Muhammad Ifthar.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Ahmed Rasool Bangash highlighted the collective responsibility of steering the province towards progress.

He emphasized the need for unity and collaboration to achieve common goals, stating that every individual, regardless of their role, plays a significant part in the development of society and the state.

During the ceremony, the Caretaker Finance Minister administered the oath to the officials of the Civil Secretariat Drivers Association.

He expressed his commitment to ensuring that the rights of officials and drivers from all departments are duly recognized and protected.

"We respect every individual, and our goal is to ensure that officials and drivers of all departments receive their rightful rights," he affirmed.

The minister further assured that practical steps would be taken to address and fulfil all legitimate demands presented by the Driver Association.

In recognition of his role, Ahmed Rasool Bangash was honoured with a shield by the President of the Driver Association Civil Secretariat.

The Association extended its gratitude to the Caretaker Finance Minister and other Caretaker Ministers for their participation in the swearing-in ceremony, acknowledging their support and commitment to the province's development and

economic stability.

The ceremony served as a platform to reinforce the collaborative spirit required to propel Khyber Pakhtunkhwa towards progress and prosperity.

APP/ash

