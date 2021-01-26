UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangash For Promotion Of Independent, Positive, Professional Journalism

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Bangash for promotion of independent, positive, professional journalism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The spokesman of Khyber Pakhtukhwa Government Kamran Bangash Tuesday urged the journalists to promote independent, positive and professional journalism in the country.

"It is not entirely necessary to always write in favour of the government or its policies and initiatives however it is imperative to present the facts to masses in professional manners," he said while addressing a ceremony of distribution of digital journalism kits among 550 journalists here at Peshawar Press Club.

He said the digital journalist has become a reality and it has made the journalism more efficient and easy, adding the government is committed to equipping the journalists and media persons with new facilities.

He appreciated distribution of digital journalism kits among 550 journalists by KhUJ and said it would help journalists to improve their professional capabilities.

Later, he assured that all issues of journalists' community including media colony would be resolved collectively and expressed his resolve to work for welfare of journalists.

On the occasion President Peshawar Press Club M Raiz and KhUJ President Fida Khattak were also present.

Related Topics

Peshawar Media All Government

Recent Stories

FIFA nominates Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to ..

16 minutes ago

Tolerance Ministry launches &#039;Festival of Huma ..

31 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi’s Arts Centre announces launch of ..

2 hours ago

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

2 hours ago

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.