Bangash for promotion of independent, positive, professional journalism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The spokesman of Khyber Pakhtukhwa Government Kamran Bangash Tuesday urged the journalists to promote independent, positive and professional journalism in the country.

"It is not entirely necessary to always write in favour of the government or its policies and initiatives however it is imperative to present the facts to masses in professional manners," he said while addressing a ceremony of distribution of digital journalism kits among 550 journalists here at Peshawar Press Club.

He said the digital journalist has become a reality and it has made the journalism more efficient and easy, adding the government is committed to equipping the journalists and media persons with new facilities.

He appreciated distribution of digital journalism kits among 550 journalists by KhUJ and said it would help journalists to improve their professional capabilities.

Later, he assured that all issues of journalists' community including media colony would be resolved collectively and expressed his resolve to work for welfare of journalists.

On the occasion President Peshawar Press Club M Raiz and KhUJ President Fida Khattak were also present.