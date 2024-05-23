Open Menu

Bani Police Arrest Three Robbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM



RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Bani Police have arrested three robbers, members of the 'Sheri' gang and recovered cash Rs 28,000, two costly mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman on Thursday informed that a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Bani Police Station managed to net three robbers namely Sheraz alias Sheri, Habib and Amir and recovered cash Rs 28,000, two costly mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

The arrested accused are being sent to jail for an identification parade. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

