Bannu administration holds ceremony to praise services of corona frontline fighters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :District Administration Bannu on Saturday arranged a simple but impressive ceremony to praise and highlight service of frontline workers including doctors, paramedics, police, tiger force, journalists and volunteers to contain coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Zubair Khan Niazi said that unity and commitment exhibited by people to fight corona speaks of our future success to defeat pandemic.

He said that collective efforts and liaison among department had affected impact and spread of coronavirus in the district.

He said that day demands that each and every citizen should reaffirm its commitment to work and help government in fight against coronavirus.

The speakers also urged public to maintain social distancing and adopt all precautionary measures that are needed to control spread of pandemic. They said that protective measure would not only contain coronavirus but help saving many precious lives.