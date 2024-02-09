BAP candidate Muhammad Saleh Bhootani wins PB-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Muhammad Saleh Bhootani won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-21, Hub by securing 30,910 votes.

According to the unofficial result of the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was National Party candidate Rajab Ali Rind who bagged 17,000 votes.

Voters' turn-out remained at 55.15 per cent.