Barefoot Protesters March On French Consulate In Protest Over Blasphemous Caricatures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 04:14 PM

A group of barefoot demonstrators led by MPA Raja Azhar from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday marched towards French Consulate here to register their protest against blasphemous caricatures of Holy Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) in France

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :A group of barefoot demonstrators led by MPA Raja Azhar from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday marched towards French Consulate here to register their protest against blasphemous caricatures of Holy Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) in France.

PTI Korangi office-bearers along with other protesters chanted slogans against the French act of disrespect.

Raja Azhar on the occasion said that Muslim brothers and sisters around the world were angry over the irresponsible act in France adding he said they would go to every extent for the protection of honor of Holy Prophet (PBUP).

He further said that no religion should be disrespected in the name of freedom of expression.

The lawmaker said that they were registering their protest over such act in France. He appealed to the people to boycott French products in the country.

He also submitted a condemnation letter to French Consulate in Karachi.

