Barrister Danyal, Romanian Envoy Explore New Bilateral Horizons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhary met Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, to discuss avenues for advancing bilateral relations, expanding parliamentary collaboration and fostering closer people-to-people connections between Pakistan and Romania.
Barrister Danyal also Convener Pakistan–Romania PFG, acknowledged and appreciated Romania’s continued support and cordial relations with Pakistan. He underscored the importance of strengthening partnerships in the areas of parliamentary diplomacy, economic relations, cultural exchange and media collaboration.
During the meeting, the Ambassador highlighted ongoing efforts to establish media partnerships with the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), aimed at promoting cultural understanding and enhancing information exchange between the two nations. He further underscored Romania’s commitment to strengthening cultural and media cooperation with Pakistan and emphasized the significant potential for collaboration between Radio Romania and Radio Pakistan, as well as between Romania tv and ptv.
The role of the Pakistan–Romania Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) was highlighted as a key platform for fostering inter-parliamentary dialogue. Both sides agreed to enhance mutual understanding between the two Parliaments, identify new areas of trade and economic cooperation and promote stronger people-to-people linkages as well as institutional collaboration.
The Ambassador also briefed Barrister Danyal on the successful launch of opera singing courses at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), organized in collaboration with the Romanian Embassy. Barrister Danyal appreciated this initiative, acknowledging its significant contribution to cultural exchange and artistic development.
The Ambassador further informed that the Romanian Embassy is working closely with Pakistani academic institutions to introduce Romanian language courses, with the first course set to commence soon at NUML, Islamabad. He added that these initiatives aim to expand cultural cooperation and enable students to explore academic opportunities in Romania.
Barrister Danyal proposed the production of a documentary, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, to showcase the achievements of the Romanian Embassy and highlight key milestones in bilateral relations. The Ambassador welcomed and appreciated this proposal.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to take concrete steps toward formalizing people-to-people linkages, strengthening cultural ties and enhancing parliamentary exchanges to further promote bilateral diplomacy.
Recent Stories
Education key to building nations, says Hamdan bin Zayed in meeting with Ministr ..
'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at IGCF in lead-up to 2025 Abu Dha ..
PAL hosts special event as part of National Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 202 ..
Policeman shot dead in Shah Latif area
OPEC: Resilience of UAE’s non-oil economy supports growth; strengthens country ..
Punjab launches excavation at four heritage sites to uncover ancient history
NDMA issues high alert for heavy rains and flash floods in Balochistan
SC adjourns super tax case till tomorrow
13 injured in traffic accident in Karachi
Policeman killed in Karachi firing
Governor Kundi slams PTI govt for failure to restore peace in KP
President visits Major Adnan Shaheed, Major Moiz Shaheed residences to express s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Barrister Danyal, Romanian envoy explore new bilateral horizons1 minute ago
-
Punjab prosecutor general, police discuss reforms in criminal investigations12 minutes ago
-
Nation stands with armed forces in anti-terror fight: Minister21 minutes ago
-
One killed as dumper overturns on M-921 minutes ago
-
Barrister Aqeel attends side session of PCA21 minutes ago
-
PAL hosts special event as part of National Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 202527 minutes ago
-
Policeman shot dead in Shah Latif area27 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches excavation at four heritage sites to uncover ancient history27 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues high alert for heavy rains and flash floods in Balochistan29 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns super tax case till tomorrow29 minutes ago
-
13 injured in traffic accident in Karachi29 minutes ago
-
Policeman killed in Karachi firing29 minutes ago