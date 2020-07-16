UrduPoint.com
Basharat Inaugurates Various Completed Development Schemes In PP-14

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare inaugurated various development scheme of public welfare completed at the cost of Rs. 300 million in his constituency of PP-14.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Basharat said that he was thankful to the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar for taking special interest in the uplift of his constituency.

"We are fulfilling the promises we made to our people. The axis of my politics is my people and even in the current difficult situation, millions of rupees have been distributed among the deserving people of the constituency, he said.

He also vowed to use all resources to make PP-14 an ideal constituency in terms of development facilities.

The development schemes were completed schemes in the areas of Dhok Chaudhrian, Afshan Colony, Ghaziabad, Gawalmandi and Saddar.

The main completed development works included construction of streets and sewerage in ten wards of the constituency at a cost of Rs 150 million and Harley Street Road at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

Construction of streets and sewerage pipeline in ten wards of the constituency at a cost of Rs 150 million and Harley Street Road at a cost of Rs 5 crore were also completed.

Development work on Chungi No 22, Eidgah and Wagon Bust stop at a cost of Rs. 100 million will start soon.

