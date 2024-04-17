Open Menu

'Battle Of Brain-II' Competition Held At NUML

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A national level mathematics quiz competition “Battle of Brains-II” was organized by the department of mathematics, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Wednesday.

The competition was divided into two categories based on academic levels: intermediate and undergraduate.

The event witnessed remarkable participation, 155 students from 7 universities and 6 colleges across the region participated in both categories.

Director General NUML, Brig Shahzad Munir, Dean Faculty of Engineering & Computing Dr. Noman Malik, Head of Department Mathematics, faculty members and large number of students were also present on the occasion.

DG NUML Brig Shahzad in his closing remarks said that such healthy competitions had significance for critical thinking, problem solving skills among students and paved a way for a healthy society as well.

He appreciated all the participants and distributed prizes among winners.

In undergraduate category NUST stood first while second and third positions won by the NUML and in intermediate category Asghar Mall college get first position, and Gordon College achieved 2nd and 3rd spots.

