Be ready to offer sacrifices like Indian farmers to get back our rights: Farooq Abdullah

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah has asked the people to be ready for a stage where they may have to offer similar sacrifices as that of Indian farmers, for getting back the rights snatched by the Modi government.

Farooq Abdullah addressing party workers in Srinagar said every single NC worker and leader has to remain in touch with people on ground in every village and locality, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"All of you have to be steadfast. Indian government repealed farm laws after the sacrifices of 700 farmers. We may also have to offer similar sacrifices to get back the rights that have been snatched from us," he added.

Reacting to Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement that post abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir is witnessing peace and tourism, Farooq Abdullah said if tourism is picking up in Kashmir valley, what does that mean? "Is tourism everything," the NC chief asked.

He said that it was after massive resistance by the families of three martyred persons of Hyderpora fake encounter that the Indian police and the administration had to exhume bodies of two and hand them over to their families. "The body of the third innocent is yet to be handed over to his family in Udhampur," Farooq said.

He asked party men to start public outreach programmes and stay connected with people in every village and locality across Kashmir.