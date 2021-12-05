UrduPoint.com

Be Ready To Offer Sacrifices Like Indian Farmers To Get Back Our Rights: Farooq Abdullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 09:50 PM

Be ready to offer sacrifices like Indian farmers to get back our rights: Farooq Abdullah

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah has asked the people to be ready for a stage where they may have to offer similar sacrifices as that of Indian farmers, for getting back the rights snatched by the Modi government.

Farooq Abdullah addressing party workers in Srinagar said every single NC worker and leader has to remain in touch with people on ground in every village and locality, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"All of you have to be steadfast. Indian government repealed farm laws after the sacrifices of 700 farmers. We may also have to offer similar sacrifices to get back the rights that have been snatched from us," he added.

Reacting to Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement that post abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir is witnessing peace and tourism, Farooq Abdullah said if tourism is picking up in Kashmir valley, what does that mean? "Is tourism everything," the NC chief asked.

He said that it was after massive resistance by the families of three martyred persons of Hyderpora fake encounter that the Indian police and the administration had to exhume bodies of two and hand them over to their families. "The body of the third innocent is yet to be handed over to his family in Udhampur," Farooq said.

He asked party men to start public outreach programmes and stay connected with people in every village and locality across Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Police Jammu Srinagar May Post Family Media All From Government

Recent Stories

President of Chilean Senate visits Wahat Al Karama

President of Chilean Senate visits Wahat Al Karama

36 minutes ago
 Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading ..

Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading 80% higher than pre-listing va ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

2 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Ex ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by C ..

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by Costa Rican President

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Exp ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.