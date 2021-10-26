UrduPoint.com

Begum Perveen Sarwar Spearheading Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:02 PM

Begum Perveen Sarwar spearheading Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign in Punjab

Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Punjab Governor, is spearheading the "Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign" across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Punjab Governor, is spearheading the "Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign" across Punjab.

Breast Cancer Awareness Seminars are being conducted in educational institutes especially colleges and universities to raise awareness among young women regarding the prevention, detection and treatment of Breast Cancer.

An event regarding breast cancer awareness will be held at Governor House.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, Begum Perveen Sarwar, who is also President of Punjab Girls Guides Association Punjab, said that Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign has been launched across Punjab including Lahore. In this regard, awareness seminars have been organized at Government Degree College, Islampura, Lahore, Government Degree College, Choona Mandi, Government Degree College, Shahkot and many other educational institutions.

The seminars were also attended by gynecologists who provided information to young female students about breast cancer and teach them five-minute self-examination that can play a crucial role in timely diagnosis, adding that these seminars are very helpful in removing the taboo about breast cancer. There should be no shame in talking about a disease that claims over 40,000 deaths every year in the country.

Begum Perveen Sarwar said that Pakistan has the highest breast cancer rate in Pakistan. The only way to reduce the prevalence of this disease is mass awareness. Women should be informed that cancer can be treated and the survival rate increases if it is timely diagnosed. "We are teaching five-minute self-examination to young female students so that they share this message with their mothers, sisters and friends," she added.

Appreciating the role of Girl Guides in awareness campaigns, she said, "Being President of Punjab Girl Guides, I am pleased to see the commendable role Girl Guides play in creating awareness that can save many precious lives." Talking about the inadequate facilities in rural areas for women health, Begum Perveen Sarwar said that it was very important to extend awareness regarding breast cancer in rural areas.

Sarwar Foundation organizes free medical camps regularly particularly in backward areas where lady doctors provide counseling to rural women, she mentioned and asserted, "Our aim is to reduce breast cancer incidences in Pakistan and save women from this disease." She further said that all women should make a pledge to takeout five minutes for themselves and do a self-examination every month.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Governor Punjab Wife Young Women Breast Cancer Cancer Media Event All From Government Share

Recent Stories

ERC presents new batch of ambulances to Ethiopia

ERC presents new batch of ambulances to Ethiopia

3 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021:Pakistan to chase the target of ..

T20 World Cup 2021:Pakistan to chase the target of 135 runs in clash with New Ze ..

13 minutes ago
 Urban development, agri sectors schemes worth Rs 2 ..

Urban development, agri sectors schemes worth Rs 25.854b approved

56 seconds ago
 Jinnah Icon Team to represent Pakistan in Asia and ..

Jinnah Icon Team to represent Pakistan in Asia and Middle East Bridge Championsh ..

58 seconds ago
 69 SIs promoted to next rank

69 SIs promoted to next rank

1 minute ago
 Police held six outlaws, recovered weapons, liquor ..

Police held six outlaws, recovered weapons, liquor, drugs

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.