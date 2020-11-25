UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Begum Shamim Akhtar’s Body To Reach Pakistan On Saturday, Says Marriyum Aurangzeb

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 44 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:42 PM

Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body to reach Pakistan on Saturday, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

The PML-N Spokesperson says arrangements for departure of Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body from London to Lahore  will be completed later on Thursday (tomorrow).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2020) The body of late Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, would reach from London to Lahore on Saturday, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Arrangzeb said on Wednesday.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that arrangements for departure of Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body from London would be completed later on Thursday.

“Body of Begum Shamim Akhtar will arrive in Pakistan on Saturday,” said the party’s spokesperson.

She stated that the arrangements for funeral of late Begum Shamim Akhtar would had been made while the time and place of the funeral prayer would be announced soon.

The sources said that the documents for shifting and transport were completed and submitted to Qatar Airways.

On other hand, Punjab cabinet had given approval of the draft to release Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz to attend funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz will receive the body at the airport while other league leaders will also be present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Sharif Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Qatar London Prayer From Cabinet Airport

Recent Stories

Secret Brief Says UK May Face Several Concurrent C ..

4 minutes ago

Six drug peddlers held with narcotics

4 minutes ago

Three persons killed in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan orders full support for ..

4 minutes ago

Fine imposed to 171 profiteers in a day across div ..

4 minutes ago

NUST holds Roundtable/Webinar on “Pakistan's Tou ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.