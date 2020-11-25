Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body to reach Pakistan on Saturday, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2020) The body of late Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, would reach from London to Lahore on Saturday, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Arrangzeb said on Wednesday.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that arrangements for departure of Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body from London would be completed later on Thursday.

“Body of Begum Shamim Akhtar will arrive in Pakistan on Saturday,” said the party’s spokesperson.

She stated that the arrangements for funeral of late Begum Shamim Akhtar would had been made while the time and place of the funeral prayer would be announced soon.

The sources said that the documents for shifting and transport were completed and submitted to Qatar Airways.

On other hand, Punjab cabinet had given approval of the draft to release Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz to attend funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz will receive the body at the airport while other league leaders will also be present.