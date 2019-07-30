UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Best Arrangements For Hujjaj This Year: Noorul Haq

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 03:17 PM

Best arrangements for Hujjaj this year: Noorul Haq

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq said the government has made best arrangements for Hajj pilgrims despite financial constraints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq said the government has made best arrangements for Hajj pilgrims despite financial constraints.

Talking to media during visit of Haji Camp here on Tuesday, the Minister said that Hajj operation was ongoing successfully and over 140,000 pilgrims have reached holy cities Makkah and Madina so far. Under the 'Road to Makkah Project' about 23,000 pilgrims will join Hajj from Islamabad airport this year, he added. Under this programme, process of immigration of hujjaj is being completed at Islamabad airport and there is no need of further immigration in Saudi Arabia again.

The Minister urged the media to counter the negative propaganda against government Hajj operation services for the sake of protecting the sanctity of this sacred religious obligation.

He said that government was making all out efforts to further improve the standards of facilities for the pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

To another query, Minister Noorul Haq said that on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government arranged residence for Hujjaj close to the Haram-e-Makkah Sharif, while the Religious Ministry will return an amount ranging from Rs 25000 to 67,000 to every pilgrims from their Hajj expenses.

Earlier, Director Hajj Lahore, Rehan Khokhar briefed the Minister about Hajj training and facilities provided to Hujjaj Karaam. The Minister expressed his satisfaction and appreciated the efforts of Directorate for providing facilities to Hujjaj Karam.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Hajj Visit Road Makkah Saudi Arabia Media All From Government Best Airport

Recent Stories

Mardan Board Announces HSSC Intermediate Result 20 ..

11 minutes ago

Astronomers second Fawad Chaudhry’s prediction f ..

14 minutes ago

Girl among two killed in road mishaps in Sargodha

7 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

9 seconds ago

Police issues advisory against child abuse in Isla ..

11 seconds ago

Shireen Mazari's step to set up women police stati ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.