Best arrangements for Hujjaj this year: Noorul Haq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq said the government has made best arrangements for Hajj pilgrims despite financial constraints.

Talking to media during visit of Haji Camp here on Tuesday, the Minister said that Hajj operation was ongoing successfully and over 140,000 pilgrims have reached holy cities Makkah and Madina so far. Under the 'Road to Makkah Project' about 23,000 pilgrims will join Hajj from Islamabad airport this year, he added. Under this programme, process of immigration of hujjaj is being completed at Islamabad airport and there is no need of further immigration in Saudi Arabia again.

The Minister urged the media to counter the negative propaganda against government Hajj operation services for the sake of protecting the sanctity of this sacred religious obligation.

He said that government was making all out efforts to further improve the standards of facilities for the pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

To another query, Minister Noorul Haq said that on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government arranged residence for Hujjaj close to the Haram-e-Makkah Sharif, while the Religious Ministry will return an amount ranging from Rs 25000 to 67,000 to every pilgrims from their Hajj expenses.

Earlier, Director Hajj Lahore, Rehan Khokhar briefed the Minister about Hajj training and facilities provided to Hujjaj Karaam. The Minister expressed his satisfaction and appreciated the efforts of Directorate for providing facilities to Hujjaj Karam.