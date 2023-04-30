Best traffic arrangements made for Pak New Zealand cricket matches

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimur Khan on Sunday lauded traffic wardens' role in maintaining a smooth flow of traffic during Pak-New Zealand cricket match played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Double Road Shamsabad.

According to the police, the CTO Rawalpindi also commended the traffic wardens for making the best traffic arrangements for cricket fans and citizens during the cricket match played between Pak New Zealand cricket teams.

During the movement of the teams, the traffic was temporarily diverted to alternative routes but the flow of traffic was ensured unimpeded during the course of time.

The CTO further said that Rawalpindi Traffic Police has always played a key role to maintain the flow of traffic in previous times. However, he said that traffic wardens should perform their duties more diligently in the future.

The citizens during the cricket matches appreciated the Rawalpindi Police security and traffic arrangements over there.

According to CTP spokesman, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi had chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan for Pak-New Zealand cricket matches and more than 370 traffic wardens were deployed to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city.