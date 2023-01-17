Better infrastructure to bring stability in business activities in Karachi: Administrator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that if the infrastructure of the city is improved, the movement of people and business activities will be stable.

"Karachi should be a safe city as it is the economic hub of Pakistan. The development of Karachi is the development of the whole of Pakistan," the Administrator expressed these views while talking to the delegation headed by FPCCI President Salman Chawla, said a statement on Tuesday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Faraz Abid Lakhani, Secretary Labor and Human Resources Sindh Government Abdul Rashid Solangi and other officials of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) were also present on this occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that the repair work of the dilapidated roads of Karachi is going on.

He said that the road construction of Qayyumabad to Baloch Colony Expressway was halted due to the failure of the drain system.

He said that now the road will also be paved and added that this expressway is very important for the citizens coming from Korangi Industrial Area.

He said that out of the three roads in Korangi requested by FPCCI officials, the construction of two has been completed and the construction of the third road will also be completed soon.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that the rains had caused severe damage to the infrastructure of Karachi and the roads had become dilapidated.

But now these roads have been constructed, he said and added the Safe City project would help reduce street crime and monitor the city.

He said that the process of fixing the street lights on the roads managed by the KMC is also going on and hundreds of tons of garbage lying between the intersections or the loops of the flyovers are also being removed.

He informed the delegation that the construction of Aladeen Park with an area of 72 acres has been started and a park equipped with all the modern facilities will be built here. Thousands of saplings have been planted so far.

The Administrator said that similarly, hundreds of tons of garbage have been removed from China Ground Kashmir Road, which was in a barren condition for a long time and had turned into a garbage hub.

He said that garbage has been cleared from the middle of Jail Chowrangi flyover loop and trees have been planted.

He told the delegation that KMC is engaged in serving the citizens with good intentions and is trying hard to improve the city by utilizing the available resources.

The members of the delegation assured Administrator Karachi that they will contribute to the construction and development of the city and will not back down even if their help is needed.

The delegation was of the view that this is the city of all of us and we should play our own role for the betterment and development of this city.