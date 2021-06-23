UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Better Preparations Made For Monsoon Season: Admin Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:48 PM

Better preparations made for monsoon season: Admin Karachi

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that they had made better preparations this year in monsoon season

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that they had made better preparations this year in monsoon season.

An emergency plan has been drawn up with dewatering pumps and staffers on standby to cope with any untoward situation,he said in an interview with voice of America,according to a press release.

He said,with the onset of rains in Karachi all the relevant departments and their staffers would be active and they would be seen on the streets,adding there were many issues in Karachi in this regard.

"This is just a beginning and at the moment all the focus is on cleaning the drains,improving the infrastructure and preparing for the monsoon season,"he added.

He said that due to encroachments in the rainwater drains, the drains stop taking water due to which the water filled up the roads and the situation deteriorates. Therefore, an engineering solution should be worked out to solve this problem permanently.

Ahmed said that KMC has 44 drains and DMCs has 514 drains whose de-slitting process must continue.

The current operation has been going on for one month and it would continue for three months during which all the choking points of would be fixed. DMCs, cantonment boards and other local bodies were preparing at their respective levels, he said.

He said"Karachi is a big city and construction is going on here all the year round which has a lot of impact on the infrastructure and sewerage system of Karachi and due to which the problems increase." The Administrator said that the machinery available to the civic bodies for drainage work has completed its term.

He said that he had written a letter to the Commissioner Karachi requesting him to enforce Section 144 on coastal places due to flooding in the sea and immediately ban the bathing of citizens in the sea.

"It is very sad that precious lives are lost due to electrocution and other accidents during the rainy season," he said.

"I would urge the citizens to stay away from power poles and electrical appliances in heavy rains and to exercise extreme caution while driving," he added.

The Engineering department has been directed to cover all the manholes in the city with open gutter covers to ensure the safety of the citizens.

Ahmed said that this year 11 necessary steps have been taken to maintain the flow of traffic in 11 underpasses of Karachi and de-watering pumps were installed there which would start drainage work as soon as the rains would begin.

Related Topics

Karachi Water Traffic All From Rains Sad

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler donates manuscripts to Islamic Manus ..

4 minutes ago

Secy Education urges teachers to pay focus on groo ..

41 seconds ago

Froome in giving mood on Tour de France return

43 seconds ago

Municipal commissioner urges people to cooperate w ..

45 seconds ago

Five Kids, Driver Hospitalized as School Bus Rolls ..

48 seconds ago

Punjab Industries Minister reviews FIEDMC issues

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.