Betterment, beautification of Lahore discussed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Chief Officer Shaukat Ali met on Thursday and discussed matters related to improvement and beautification of the provincial capital.

According to PHA sources here, decision had been made to serve Lahore with better working relation of PHA and MCL.

Yasir Gillani said the PHA was making sincere efforts to make Lahore lush green, adding that with the cooperation of other departments the city would be made role model.

The MCL Chief Officer said that effective operation would be carried out against encroachments besides taking solid steps for enhancing the beauty of Lahore.