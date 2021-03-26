UrduPoint.com
Betterment Of Pakistani Diaspora Among Govt's Priorities: Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said the betterment of Pakistani diaspora in other countries was among government's priorities.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with Member of House of Lords of the United Kingdom, Lord Wajid Khan, said the resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council's resolutions was inevitable.

Lord Wajid Khan lauded the efforts by the foreign minister for highlighting the Kashmir issue internationally and also assured his all out cooperation in this regard.

The meeting discussed the bilateral ties, Kashmir dispute and other matters of mutual interest, a foreign ministry press release said.

The foreign minister congratulated Lord Wajid Khan on his appointment as Member of the House of Lords and said Pakistan greatly valued its ties with the United Kingdom (UK).

He said a huge number of Pakistani expatriates living in the UK were serving in multiple areas.

Lord Wajid Khan apprised the foreign minister of the issues faced by the Pakistani community in UK and European countries owing to the pandemic situation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized upon the promotion of political, trade and multiple ties between Pakistan andthe European countries.\867

