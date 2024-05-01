BFA foils attempt to supply unhealthy chicken to Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) The Balochistan food Authority has failed a major attempt to supply unhealthy chicken to Quetta city.

According to the spokesperson Balochistan Food Authority was received a confidential information regarding the supply of unhealthy chicken meat worth of lacs

According to details, the BFA officials started monitoring the allegedly hazardous chicken meat supplying from Punjab by deputing staff at various entrances of Quetta city.

The operation team under the leadership of Deputy Director Operations Qamarul Zaman notices a suspicious cargo truck going at Airport Road, Kali Almas Chowk.

The BFA team signaled to stop the suspected chicken loaded truck but instead of stopping the driver ran away and closed the entry gate after entering the truck into a parking area.

The BFA operation team with the help of the local police opened the gate and took the truck into custody. Later, samples of the chicken in the truck were taken and sent for laboratory tests.

According to the laboratory report, the meat worth millions was found to be harmful for human consumption.

Later, under the supervision of the BFA team, a large quantity of unhygienic chicken meat was destroyed in the suburb of Quetta city, while further legal action was initiated against the elements involved in the supply of the unsanitary chicken.