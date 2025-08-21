BFA Seals Illegal Vinegar Manufacturing Unit In Quetta
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Balochistan Food Authority (BFA)’s inspection teams on Thursday conducted major operations in different areas of Quetta and sealed an illegal vinegar manufacturing unit at Airport Road and an illegal water plant located on Sarki Road.
According to Director Operations BFA Muhammad Riaz Nasir, during the inspection, the manufacture and supply of unregistered vinegar was revealed in the vinegar manufacturing unit on Airport Road, while the unit showed extremely poor overall sanitation arrangements, unsanitary environment and serious violations of personal hygiene of workers.
Similarly, incorrect labels, stickers of unregistered brands and fake packing material were found in the illegal water plant on Sarki Road.
Moreover, fungus and dirt were found in large water tanks while there was no waste management and drainage system, bottles were being filled unsafely through open filling while legal documents including laboratory reports were not provided.
Regarding the operations, Director General BFA Waqar Khurshid Alam said that the Balochistan Food Authority would not compromise on public health.
In Balochistan, fake, substandard and unhealthy food would not be tolerated under any circumstances and those who produce substandard and illegal food to be brought to justice.
He added that safe food is the fundamental right of the people and the Balochistan Food Authority is working day and night to protect this right as per the instructions of the Provincial Minister for Food and Chairman BFA.
He said that BFA is not only eliminating unhealthy food through operations but also empowering consumers through public awareness so that a healthy society could be formed.
