Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 25 Kg Drugs Worth Rs 2 Million In 4 Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ANF recovers over 25 kg drugs worth Rs 2 million in 4 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday conducted 4 operations across the country, recovered as many as 25.719 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 2 million and arrested 4 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that 12 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of a bus passenger on the Super Highway, Karachi.

Similarly,12 kg of hashish was recovered from a motorcyclist near Sohrab Goth, Karachi.

In another operation,9000 Daisy Palm tablets weighing 1.519 kg were recovered from a suspect in the Namak Mandi area of Peshawar.

As many as 200 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of a suspect near a college area in Menawar, Gilgit.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

38 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

53 minutes ago
 US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

1 hour ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

2 hours ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

2 hours ago
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

2 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

4 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

4 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

4 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

4 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan