ANF recovers over 25 kg drugs worth Rs 2 million in 4 operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday conducted 4 operations across the country, recovered as many as 25.719 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 2 million and arrested 4 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that 12 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of a bus passenger on the Super Highway, Karachi.

Similarly,12 kg of hashish was recovered from a motorcyclist near Sohrab Goth, Karachi.

In another operation,9000 Daisy Palm tablets weighing 1.519 kg were recovered from a suspect in the Namak Mandi area of Peshawar.

As many as 200 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of a suspect near a college area in Menawar, Gilgit.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.