ANF Recovers Over 25 Kg Drugs Worth Rs 2 Million In 4 Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday conducted 4 operations across the country, recovered as many as 25.719 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 2 million and arrested 4 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.
He informed that 12 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of a bus passenger on the Super Highway, Karachi.
Similarly,12 kg of hashish was recovered from a motorcyclist near Sohrab Goth, Karachi.
In another operation,9000 Daisy Palm tablets weighing 1.519 kg were recovered from a suspect in the Namak Mandi area of Peshawar.
As many as 200 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of a suspect near a college area in Menawar, Gilgit.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
