29 Injured In Firecracker Shop Blast Near Taj Complex

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM

29 injured in firecracker shop blast near Taj Complex

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) At least 29 people were injured in an explosion at a firecracker store near Taj Complex, opposite Capri Cinema, on Thursday evening.

According to police, the blast triggered a fire inside the shop, prompting immediate response from fire brigades and law enforcement. The injured were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for treatment.

The injured admitted to CHK were identified as Waseem (45), Naveed Ahmed (40), Afsar Shah (30), Khushi Muhammad (40), Rehan (18), Shah Mir (20), Muhammad Hussain (38), Javed (65), Farooq (35), Muhammad Iqbal (60), Muhammad Rafiq (60), Mujtaba (18), and Zakariya (10).

Those shifted to JPMC include Vijay (19), Fida Hussain (35), Arshad Hussain (30), Adnan (28), Din Muhammad (25), Yakdish Kumar (40), Ayub (45), Abid (40), Hanif (42), Saeed (50), Muhammad Saleem (48), Kashif (32), Ammar (25), Hammad (23), Nazakat (29), and Arif (24).

Police confirmed that the cause of the blast is yet to be determined. “The fire has been brought under control, and further investigation is underway,” police officials said.

