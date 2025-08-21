29 Injured In Firecracker Shop Blast Near Taj Complex
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) At least 29 people were injured in an explosion at a firecracker store near Taj Complex, opposite Capri Cinema, on Thursday evening.
According to police, the blast triggered a fire inside the shop, prompting immediate response from fire brigades and law enforcement. The injured were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for treatment.
The injured admitted to CHK were identified as Waseem (45), Naveed Ahmed (40), Afsar Shah (30), Khushi Muhammad (40), Rehan (18), Shah Mir (20), Muhammad Hussain (38), Javed (65), Farooq (35), Muhammad Iqbal (60), Muhammad Rafiq (60), Mujtaba (18), and Zakariya (10).
Those shifted to JPMC include Vijay (19), Fida Hussain (35), Arshad Hussain (30), Adnan (28), Din Muhammad (25), Yakdish Kumar (40), Ayub (45), Abid (40), Hanif (42), Saeed (50), Muhammad Saleem (48), Kashif (32), Ammar (25), Hammad (23), Nazakat (29), and Arif (24).
Police confirmed that the cause of the blast is yet to be determined. “The fire has been brought under control, and further investigation is underway,” police officials said.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..
US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
29 injured in firecracker shop blast near Taj Complex2 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in firing incident at Mansehra Bus Terminal; suspect arrested2 minutes ago
-
2-member bike-lifters gang busted2 minutes ago
-
BFA seals illegal vinegar manufacturing unit in Quetta2 minutes ago
-
Int’l experts call for strong frameworks, strategies to build economic case for retiring coal powe ..12 minutes ago
-
MC demolishes 8 livestock sheds, impounds 29 cows12 minutes ago
-
KP floods: Scientists refute cloudburst theory amid rising water22 minutes ago
-
AJK PM chairs high level meeting to review rehabilitation activities in rain effected areas31 minutes ago
-
14 outlaws arrested; recovered drugs, weapons32 minutes ago
-
Tarbela Dam filled to maximum conservation level of 1550 feet32 minutes ago
-
Digital art exhibition 'Beautiful Pakistan' held41 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 25 kg drugs worth Rs 2 million in 4 operations41 minutes ago