One Killed, One Injured In Firing Incident At Mansehra Bus Terminal; Suspect Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A man was killed and another injured in a firing incident at Mansehra bus terminal on Thursday.

Police said the suspect, Bakht Jamil, son of Abdul Rehman, resident of Goshali Nala, Kohistan, opened fire over an old enmity, seriously injuring Muhammad Zar, who later died at hospital. A pushcart vendor was also injured in the firing.

Police, led by SHO Lari Adda Faisal Khalil and ASI Amir Mehboob, reached the spot immediately and arrested the suspect along with the weapon used. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur said protection of citizens’ lives and property is the police’s top priority and warned that those disturbing public peace will face strict action under the law.

