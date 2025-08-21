One Killed, One Injured In Firing Incident At Mansehra Bus Terminal; Suspect Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A man was killed and another injured in a firing incident at Mansehra bus terminal on Thursday.
Police said the suspect, Bakht Jamil, son of Abdul Rehman, resident of Goshali Nala, Kohistan, opened fire over an old enmity, seriously injuring Muhammad Zar, who later died at hospital. A pushcart vendor was also injured in the firing.
Police, led by SHO Lari Adda Faisal Khalil and ASI Amir Mehboob, reached the spot immediately and arrested the suspect along with the weapon used. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur said protection of citizens’ lives and property is the police’s top priority and warned that those disturbing public peace will face strict action under the law.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..
US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
29 injured in firecracker shop blast near Taj Complex3 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in firing incident at Mansehra Bus Terminal; suspect arrested3 minutes ago
-
2-member bike-lifters gang busted3 minutes ago
-
BFA seals illegal vinegar manufacturing unit in Quetta3 minutes ago
-
Int’l experts call for strong frameworks, strategies to build economic case for retiring coal powe ..13 minutes ago
-
MC demolishes 8 livestock sheds, impounds 29 cows13 minutes ago
-
KP floods: Scientists refute cloudburst theory amid rising water23 minutes ago
-
AJK PM chairs high level meeting to review rehabilitation activities in rain effected areas33 minutes ago
-
14 outlaws arrested; recovered drugs, weapons33 minutes ago
-
Tarbela Dam filled to maximum conservation level of 1550 feet33 minutes ago
-
Digital art exhibition 'Beautiful Pakistan' held43 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 25 kg drugs worth Rs 2 million in 4 operations43 minutes ago