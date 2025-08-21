Open Menu

Digital Art Exhibition 'Beautiful Pakistan' Held

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) “Young artists love their country immensely and present our culture with remarkable beauty, bringing global recognition to Pakistan. We must respect and encourage their artistic endeavors.

This was remarked by Dr. Aneela Afzal, Head of the Fine Arts Department at PMAS Arid Agricultural University, Rawalpindi, as the chief guest during the inauguration of a Digital Art Exhibition in connection with Independence Day celebrations, organized by the Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi.

Director of Punjab Arts Council, Muhammad Shakoor, highlighted the council’s commitment to nurturing young talent. “Since its inception, Rawalpindi Arts Council has been successfully conducting various art and skill-based training courses for the youth.

These programs not only promote artistic growth and create employment opportunities but also showcase Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage,” he said.

Titled Beautiful Pakistan, the exhibition featured stunning digital artworks by students of the Rawalpindi Arts Council’s Digital Art Class, depicting Pakistan’s breathtaking landscapes.

The event attracted a large audience, including notable figures including fine arts teachers along with numerous students and artists.

The displayed artworks received widespread appreciation.

All participating students were awarded certificates of recognition. The exhibition, showcasing Pakistan’s cultural and natural beauty through digital art, will continue for one week.

