2-member Bike-lifters Gang Busted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The New Town Police on Thursday busted a two-member gang involved in robbery and bike-lifting cases arrested.
Besides two stolen motorcycles, an amount of Rs 10,000 snatched from their victims was also from the accused, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
