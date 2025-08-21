MC demolishes 8 livestock sheds, impounds 29 cows

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Municipal Officer Regulation Zoya Masood Baloch on Thursday demolished eight livestock sheds and impounded 29 cows in the jurisdiction of Urban Area Police Station.

According to official spokesperson here, the operation was conducted under the directives of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan. Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA) force was also accompanied the team.

Zoya Masood Baloch said that an FIR was also registered against the violators."Action was also initiated against illegal fodder shops in the city limits, with several shops sealed", she added.

The MO emphasized that keeping livestock in urban areas is illegal and strict action will continue against violators.

She added that no compromise will be made on public convenience and city cleanliness.

SDO PERA Force Abdul Jabbar Butt stated that the operation against encroachments, illegal livestock sheds, and fodder shops will continue impartially, and strict measures will be taken in the future.