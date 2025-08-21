Open Menu

14 Outlaws Arrested; Recovered Drugs, Weapons

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Aabpara, Margalla, Shams Colony, Khanna, Kirpa, Humak, and Bhara Kahu police stations arrested eight accused involved in different criminal activities.

A police spokesperson told APP on Thursday that police teams also recovered 1,762 grams of heroin and five pistols with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are underway.

Additionally, during a special campaign launched to arrest proclaimed offenders and absconders, various police teams apprehended six criminals.

The spokesperson said Islamabad Police remain committed to protecting the lives and property of residents and will not allow any elements to disturb public order.

He also urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station or via the emergency helpline Pucar-15, so that through mutual cooperation between police and the public, crime can be eradicated from society.

