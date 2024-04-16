Bhai Khan Welfare Association hosts Eid Milan Party

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Visually impaired children were asset of our country and taking care of them was our obligation.

These views were expressed by senior member Executive committee Bhai Khan welfare Farhat Abbas while addressing Eid Milan Party as a chief guest.

Finance Secretary Haji Muhammad Yaseen Alraai, Incharge Bhai Khan welfare Ms Shahnaz and a large number of visually impaired children were also present on the occasion.

He urged philanthropists to extend financial assistance to welfare associations so that handicapped children could get education and

expertise.

General Secretary Welfare Society A.D Pirzada said that our organization provides various expertise as well as education to children.

Incharge welfare association Ms Shahnaz also spoke on the occasion while visually impaired children sang songs Later Eid cash was also distributed among children.

