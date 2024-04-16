Open Menu

Bhai Khan Welfare Association Hosts Eid Milan Party

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM

Bhai Khan Welfare Association hosts Eid Milan Party

Visually impaired children were asset of our country and taking care of them was our obligation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Visually impaired children were asset of our country and taking care of them was our obligation.

These views were expressed by senior member Executive committee Bhai Khan welfare Farhat Abbas while addressing Eid Milan Party as a chief guest.

Finance Secretary Haji Muhammad Yaseen Alraai, Incharge Bhai Khan welfare Ms Shahnaz and a large number of visually impaired children were also present on the occasion.

He urged philanthropists to extend financial assistance to welfare associations so that handicapped children could get education and

expertise.

General Secretary Welfare Society A.D Pirzada said that our organization provides various expertise as well as education to children.

Incharge welfare association Ms Shahnaz also spoke on the occasion while visually impaired children sang songs Later Eid cash was also distributed among children.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Education Milan

Recent Stories

2 drug peddlers given jail terms

2 drug peddlers given jail terms

2 minutes ago
 PML-N prefers dialogue over chaos: Khawaja Asif

PML-N prefers dialogue over chaos: Khawaja Asif

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan to implement modular system in public ..

Balochistan to implement modular system in public sector medical colleges

1 minute ago
 Anxiety over Middle East hits global stocks

Anxiety over Middle East hits global stocks

1 minute ago
 Dr Muhammad Iqbal posted as MS Liaquat university ..

Dr Muhammad Iqbal posted as MS Liaquat university hospital

1 minute ago
 Finance Minister appreciates IMF, WB support exten ..

Finance Minister appreciates IMF, WB support extended to Pakistan

1 minute ago
Sharjeel Memon directs to increase grant for KPC t ..

Sharjeel Memon directs to increase grant for KPC to Rs100 million

1 minute ago
 SAU central library completes initial phase of dig ..

SAU central library completes initial phase of digitization project

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Mariam Khan assumes additional charge ..

Commissioner Mariam Khan assumes additional charge of DG MDA

1 minute ago
 Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in el ..

Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in electricity bills for May

33 minutes ago
 Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutio ..

Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutions starts today(Wednesday)

30 minutes ago
 MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation

MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan