UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BIB's CE Zarkoon Meets With Saudi Arab Consul General

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 12:40 PM

BIB's CE Zarkoon meets with Saudi Arab Consul General

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Investment board (BIB) Chief Executive (CE) Farman Zarkoon here on Sunday met with Saudi Arabia Consul General Bandar Fahad Al-Dayel in Karachi.

They discussed various issues regarding investment opportunities in Balochistan during the meeting.

The Saudi Consul General said the Saudi Almrahi Dairy Company was interested to invest in the Livestock Sector of Balochistan.

He also appreciated the steps taken by the Balochistan Government and the Balochistan Board of Investment (BBI) to promote investment and provide facilities to foreign investors.

It was agreed at the meeting that contacts would continue in the future and trade delegations would be exchanged for enhancing investment between both countries.

Praising the Balochistan Board Investment (BBI) Guide for holding the webinar in Jeddah, the Saudi Consul General said after the webinar, a large number of people were being contacted for investing in Balochistan's sectors.

As soon as flights from Saudi Arabia were resumed, Saudi delegations would visit Balochistan to talk with the Board of Investment for the agreement of investment in the province,he said.

Balochistan Investment Board (BIB) Chief Executive Farman Zarkoon thanked the Saudi Consul General for his special attention to taking the interest of investment in Balochistan.

He said, "We welcome foreign investment in Balochistan in this regard, all facilities and incentives would be provided to foreign investors from all over the world, including Saudi."

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan World Jeddah Company Visit Saudi Guide Saudi Arabia Sunday All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

5 civilians injured after Houthi missile falls in ..

1 hour ago

ERC mobile clinics continue provision of medical s ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Abraham Accord opens up a new era of ec ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 20, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE Team Emirates starlet Tadej Pogacar set to bec ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.