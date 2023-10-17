Open Menu

Bid To Smuggle 100 Kgs Of Hashish To Punjab Foiled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2023 | 12:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Excise police on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle hashish in huge quantities from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and seized the consignment of drugs in Mardan.

According to the spokesman of the Excise department, the Excise police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on Ring Road in district Mardan and recovered around 100 kgs of hashish from a vehicle.

The accused smuggler managed to escape during the operation. The police registered a case at Mardan Excise Police Station and started searching for the peddler.

