Bid To Smuggle Wheat Foiled; 600 Bags Confiscated

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat and seized 600 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated a vehicle loaded with wheat.

He said that police arrested a driver namely Usman Shah for violating the ban on illegal transportation of wheat and flour.

He said that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat and flour smuggling.

