Bike lifter gang busted, two arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering two stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SHO R.

A Bazar Police Station was constituted which after hectic efforts, managed to net two accused namely Numan and Rafique, who were members of bike lifter gang and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

The police recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is underway, he added.