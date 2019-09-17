UrduPoint.com
Bilawal, Asifa Allowed To Meet Zardari

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:48 PM

An Accountability Court Tuesday gave a special permission to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asifa Bhutto Zardari to meet their father Asif Ali Zardari in jail

AC-Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case seeking permission for Zardari's family members to meet the accused in jail.

During course of proceeding, petitioners' counsel Sardar Latif Khosa pleaded that Bilawal was retiring to Larkana for an election campaign.

He prayed the court to allow Bilawal and Asifa to meet their father today,which was accepted by the judge.

