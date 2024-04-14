Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses regret over loss of precious lives in rain related accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the loss of precious lives in accidents during rains in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in the districts of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Expressing grief and sorrow over the loss of life in Lodhran and other areas across the country.

He has said that Punjab government should use all resources, fulfill its responsibility to help the victims.

The reports of loss of lives in the areas of lower and upper Chitral are shocking.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and Disaster Management Organization should help the citizens trapped in various problems including landslides.

He added Bilawal said that I am saddened by the loss of life and property caused by lightning and other accidents in Balochistan including Chaman, Dera Bugti and Kohlu.

He said that I am sure the People's Government of Balochistan will not leave the rain victims alone in this difficult time.Increase in lightning strikes across the country is a sign of climate change.

He said that requires exceptional spirit and leadership at the government level to protect our countrymen from climate change.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the parrot cannot be buried in the sand like an ostrich or an ostrich on the dangers of climate change.