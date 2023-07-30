Bilawal Condemns Bomb Blast In JUI-F Convention
Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday vehemently condemned a bomb blast in a convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) in Bajur.
He expressed his grief and sorrow over the incident and condoled with the bereaved families.
He demanded the Federal and Khyber-Pakhtoonkhwa governments bring culprits to book.
Bilawal said that there was a need to eliminate terrorism planners.
He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons in the blast.