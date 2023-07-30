Bilawal condemns bomb blast in JUI-F convention

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday vehemently condemned a bomb blast in a convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) in Bajur.

He expressed his grief and sorrow over the incident and condoled with the bereaved families.

He demanded the Federal and Khyber-Pakhtoonkhwa governments bring culprits to book.

Bilawal said that there was a need to eliminate terrorism planners.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons in the blast.