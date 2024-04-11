Bilawal Condoles In Village Gul Muhammad Khoso
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 11:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday evening visited the village Gul Muhammad Khoso, outskirts of Larkana city, to offer condolences on the demise of Taluka President of Peoples Youth Organization Larkana Late Nadir Ali Khoso, who was died few days back.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stayed there for some time and condoled with Babar Ali Khoso Son of Late Nadir Khoso and other members of his family.
He also prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude and soothed with kind words to the bereaved family.
Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid homage to late Nadir Ali Khoso for his active role in Long March to General election campaign.
President PPP Larkana Division Mir Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, President PPP Larkana district Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal, Muhammad Ibrahim Khoso and other PPP leaders and workers was also present on the occasion.
