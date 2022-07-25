UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Demands Full Court Bench In Punjab CM Case To Avoid 'controversial, Partial' Verdict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Bilawal demands full court bench in Punjab CM case to avoid 'controversial, partial' verdict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday called for the formation of a full bench of Supreme Court to hear the case related to the Punjab chief minister's election.

Speaking at a joint press conference along with leaders of the coalition government, he said the full court bench was important to avoid any "controversial and partial" verdict on the case.

The presser came ahead of the resumption of a hearing by the country's top court on the petition of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi challenging the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker's ruling.

Bilawal Bhutto stressed that only three judges could not decide the destiny of the nation.

"When all judges will hear the case, no one will have any objection to the decision," he said pointing out that, "all institutions needed to work within their own ambit.

The verdict by a three-member bench will give an impression that the institutions are 'not neutral'," he said.

Bilawal mentioned that his party had a long history of struggle for upholding democracy in the country and had rendered immense sacrifices.

"We want the country to be run in accordance with the Constitution," he said criticizing the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for wreaking havoc on the economy and stability of the country in the last four years.

