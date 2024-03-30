Open Menu

Bilawal Felicitates Christians On Easter

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Bilawal felicitates Christians on Easter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm Easter greetings to the Christian community across the world, including Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of peaceful coexistence globally.

PPP Chairman, in his message, said that the Easter, with its profound message of hope, and renewal holds significant importance not only in the spiritual realm but also in the political landscape.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the unwavering patriotism of Pakistan's Christian community on this auspicious occasion, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to education and healthcare, which have played a pivotal role in our nation's development.

"Guided by the ideology of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and the principles of the 1973 Constitution, we cherish every citizen as a valuable asset of our nation, united in our journey towards a brighter and more prosperous future, hand in hand," said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding that under his leadership, the PPP elected Anthony Naveed, a respected Christian member, as Deputy Speaker of Sindh's Provincial Assembly.

Similarly, the election of Roma Mushtaq Matto, a young woman, as an MPA, further underscores the PPP's commitment to diversity and inclusion.

He concluded his message by reiterating his dedication to upholding unity and harmony in motherland, where diverse beliefs, cultures, and traditions have peacefully coexisted throughout history. May this moment signal the dawn of a new era filled with prosperity and mutual understanding for all."

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Education Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Provincial Assembly Young Roma May Women Christian All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to p ..

Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to probe IHC judges’ letter

12 minutes ago
 FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s atten ..

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

4 hours ago
 Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaulla ..

Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar

5 hours ago
 Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pa ..

Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy

5 hours ago
 1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from ..

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil

7 hours ago
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

7 hours ago
 Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

8 hours ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan