Bilawal for forwarding agenda of democracy, human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday urged progressive political parties to move forward by taking agenda of strengthening the democracy and up holding basic human rights.

During meeting with President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan at Zardari House, he stressed for ensuring the betterment of the people of tribal districts.

Both the leaders have agreed to formulate a strategy to protect the genuine economic rights of the tribal area people, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

On the occasion, Aimal Wali inquired about the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari. Former chairman Senate Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari and Farhat Ullah Baber were also present during the meeting.