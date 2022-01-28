Bilawal inaugurates Rapid Response & Bone Marrow Transplant Centres at GIMS

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Chief Minister (CM) Sindh , Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the country's biggest centre for Bone Marrow Transplant Centre and Rapid Response Center Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Gambat, district Khairpur on Friday.

Chief executive GIMS, Dr Raheem Bhutti, MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah, MPAs, Ghazaka Siyal, Munawar Wassan, Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull, DIG Sukkur, Tariq Abbas, Advisors to Sindh Chief Minister, DC Khairpur Tariq Chandio and other officers were present on the occasion.

Speaking the occasion, Bilawal said another great initiative of Sindh Government to decrease the mortality and morbidity rate in the region.