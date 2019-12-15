UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Pays Tribute To Innocent Martyrs Of APS

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 08:30 PM

Bilawal pays tribute to innocent martyrs of APS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday paid tribute to the innocent martyrs of Army Public school (APS), Peshawar on the 5th anniversary of this tragic attack in which around 132 students and teachers embraced martyrdom.

In a message here issued by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto said that extremism and terrorism were the enemies of peace and human development.

He said those who facilitated and sponsored the scourge of terrorism had committed crimes against humanity and it was the responsibility of us as a nation to say 'Never again'.

Bilawal Bhutto said that extremism and terrorism had been used as a tool to advance certain vested interests and impose specific agendas in an attempt to hold the nation hostage to constant fear.

He said that the PPP has always maintained its stance against terrorism, besides giving bold and clear statements in favour of the people by condemning the terrorist activities.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP due to its loud and clear stance on had suffered greatly as its leadership and workers were martyred in fight against authoritarianism or all its forms.

Bilawal Bhutto pointed out that the nation had paid heavily in this war against terrorism. Amongst the blood of the 60,000 innocent victims of terrorism was also the blood of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated for standing up against terrorism and country's dictatorship.

He pledged that the PPP would continue to be on the forefront in the battle against extremism and terrorism and always stand for an egalitarian, peaceful, prosperous and progressive Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Peshawar Army Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Dictator All Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Khorfakkan Beach proj ..

31 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on Natio ..

1 hour ago

Arab Health to address increase in asthma in MENA ..

1 hour ago

UNHCR, Virgin Megastores to support refugee artisa ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on Nationa ..

2 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi to lead UAE delegation to China

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.