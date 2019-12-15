Bilawal pays tribute to innocent martyrs of APS

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday paid tribute to the innocent martyrs of Army Public school (APS), Peshawar on the 5th anniversary of this tragic attack in which around 132 students and teachers embraced martyrdom.

In a message here issued by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto said that extremism and terrorism were the enemies of peace and human development.

He said those who facilitated and sponsored the scourge of terrorism had committed crimes against humanity and it was the responsibility of us as a nation to say 'Never again'.

Bilawal Bhutto said that extremism and terrorism had been used as a tool to advance certain vested interests and impose specific agendas in an attempt to hold the nation hostage to constant fear.

He said that the PPP has always maintained its stance against terrorism, besides giving bold and clear statements in favour of the people by condemning the terrorist activities.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP due to its loud and clear stance on had suffered greatly as its leadership and workers were martyred in fight against authoritarianism or all its forms.

Bilawal Bhutto pointed out that the nation had paid heavily in this war against terrorism. Amongst the blood of the 60,000 innocent victims of terrorism was also the blood of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated for standing up against terrorism and country's dictatorship.

He pledged that the PPP would continue to be on the forefront in the battle against extremism and terrorism and always stand for an egalitarian, peaceful, prosperous and progressive Pakistan.