Bilawal to address public gathering in Mirpurkhas on Saturday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public gathering in connection with the elections at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium in Mirpurkhas on Saturday.

PPP candidate for NA-211 Pir Aftab Shah Jilani, NA-212 candidate Nawabzada Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpur and PS-46 candidate Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah visited the stadium on Friday to inspect the preparations.

