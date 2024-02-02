Bilawal To Address Public Gathering In Mirpurkhas On Saturday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 08:24 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public gathering in connection with the elections at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium in Mirpurkhas on Saturday
PPP candidate for NA-211 Pir Aftab Shah Jilani, NA-212 candidate Nawabzada Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpur and PS-46 candidate Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah visited the stadium on Friday to inspect the preparations.
