Open Menu

Bilawal To Address Public Gathering In Mirpurkhas On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 08:24 PM

Bilawal to address public gathering in Mirpurkhas on Saturday

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public gathering in connection with the elections at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium in Mirpurkhas on Saturday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public gathering in connection with the elections at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium in Mirpurkhas on Saturday.

PPP candidate for NA-211 Pir Aftab Shah Jilani, NA-212 candidate Nawabzada Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpur and PS-46 candidate Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah visited the stadium on Friday to inspect the preparations.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-211 NA-212 PS-46

Recent Stories

KPCSW holds consultative session to protect rights ..

KPCSW holds consultative session to protect rights of women voters

17 seconds ago
 IWMB celebrates World Wetlands Day at Kinara Park ..

IWMB celebrates World Wetlands Day at Kinara Park with students

18 seconds ago
 Kashmiris from entire world to observe 'Kashmir So ..

Kashmiris from entire world to observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' in befitting man ..

21 seconds ago
 Control room for election 2024 setup

Control room for election 2024 setup

23 seconds ago
 PNS SAIF visits Sri Lanka during regional maritime ..

PNS SAIF visits Sri Lanka during regional maritime security patrol

5 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur visits Khairpur, reviews arrangements o ..

DIG Sukkur visits Khairpur, reviews arrangements of general elections

5 minutes ago
Rangers, Police combined operation in Karachi, one ..

Rangers, Police combined operation in Karachi, one accused arrested

5 minutes ago
 PU issues date sheet for supplementary exam

PU issues date sheet for supplementary exam

5 minutes ago
 Lahore police finalises security plan for General ..

Lahore police finalises security plan for General Election 2024

5 minutes ago
 HBL sets Industry Benchmark with over Rs 2 billion ..

HBL sets Industry Benchmark with over Rs 2 billionworth of financingforSolar-pow ..

46 minutes ago
 Minister urges people to cast vote on Feb 08

Minister urges people to cast vote on Feb 08

11 minutes ago
 Kohat Food Safety Team inspects KDA Bazaar

Kohat Food Safety Team inspects KDA Bazaar

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan