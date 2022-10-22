'Biography of Mirza Muhammad Akram' to be launched on Oct 23

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) , Oct 22 (APP):Mirza Muhammad Akram (Late), a distinguished personality hailing from the State of Jammu and Kashmir, will be remembered on the eve of a book launching of his biography to be unveiled here on October 23 (Sunday).

The book titled "Biography of Mirza Muhammad Akram" has been authored by his daughters – Midhat Shehzad, Incumbent Secretary of Information and Information Technology, AJK government, Sabahat Ibrar, Dean, AJK University of Kotli and Naghma Tehniat, depicting his life-long struggle to emerge as a successful person reaching at the age of 85 when he left for the ultimate abode this day last year.

Mirza Akram, originally belonging to the Jarral clan of Rajouri district of Jammu region, the son of one of the millions of divided families belonging to the Jammu Kashmir State, had migrated to Azad Jammu Kashmir with his parents at the age of only 10 in 1947 - where he resumed his life being a personality of high intellect and pen and secured the laurels – one after the other, at each step of his extremely hard-working life till he retired from the AJK government service as the head of the State Local Government & Rural Development Department 25 years ago on the maturity of his stipulated age of retirement.

Hailing from a well-to-do family, his early childhood was the only period of his life that was relatively stable but then came a political decision that would upturn the lives and fates of millions of people in the coming months and years.

Although the partition of India and Pakistan was a result of a stroke of pen, it left a long-lasting impact on people's lives. Those who were well-off became economically challenged within days, Mirza Akram's family being one of them. He belonged to the Jarral Rajput clan which had a long history of leading and winning battles while ruling Rajauri for almost 700 years.

Almost 90% of its male population was in the army at the time of the 1948 war, and they had played a significant role in getting freedom for the Pakistani part of Jammu and Kashmir. To achieve this, they sacrificed life, money and above all their homes and 11-year-old Mirza was no exception. For the next 3-4 years, his life was in constant flux. Akram's family kept moving to find an abode that was safe enough to lead a peaceful life and close enough to their dear homes to let them go back as soon as possible.

He lived with this dream of returning to the place he fondly called 'Kaar' (meaning home in Pahari) for the next 75 years of his life and it was there in his eyes when he breathed last in 2021.

The adversities of childhood transformed this child into a responsible young man very quickly. At the age of fifteen, he was already married off and was sent to find a job to lead his dependents for decades to come.

His illustrious career and commendable traits bear testimony to the fact that he fulfilled his elders' expectations to the fullest.